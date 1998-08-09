Return to Paradise

Lewis, Sheriff and Tony are three friends vacationing in Malaysia. Sheriff and Tony eventually leave to pursue careers in New York, but Lewis stays behind to work with orangutans. Two years later, Sheriff and Tony learn that, because of their past actions, Lewis has been arrested for drug possession. With Lewis facing a death sentence, the friends are left with a difficult decision: return to Malaysia and split Lewis' sentence, or let him die.
|Vince Vaughn
|John 'Sheriff' Volgecherev
|Anne Heche
|Beth Eastern
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Lewis McBride
|David Conrad
|Tony Croft
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|M.J. Major
|Vera Farmiga
|Kerrie
