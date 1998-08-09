1998

Return to Paradise

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 1998

Studio

Tetragram

Lewis, Sheriff and Tony are three friends vacationing in Malaysia. Sheriff and Tony eventually leave to pursue careers in New York, but Lewis stays behind to work with orangutans. Two years later, Sheriff and Tony learn that, because of their past actions, Lewis has been arrested for drug possession. With Lewis facing a death sentence, the friends are left with a difficult decision: return to Malaysia and split Lewis' sentence, or let him die.

Cast

Vince VaughnJohn 'Sheriff' Volgecherev
Anne HecheBeth Eastern
Joaquin PhoenixLewis McBride
David ConradTony Croft
Jada Pinkett SmithM.J. Major
Vera FarmigaKerrie

View Full Cast >

Images