It's time for Zenith High School Reunion. On the oncoming alumnus there are Juhana (Soleh Solihun), a soap advertisement actor, Jeffri (Tora Sudiro), and his wife Lulu (Ayushita). There is also a mysterious beautiful woman named Marina (Dinda Kanya Dewi), who claim on their generation but no one knows her. 20 years earlier, their relationships is on strain. They're still have an awkward feeling when they meet on the reunion. Too bad, the cheerleaders who perform on the reunion turned into zombies dan attack the alumnus. Now, Jeffri, Juhana, Lulu and Marina must struggle to survive.