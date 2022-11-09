Revelation of the Daleks

Not Available

The Doctor and Peri arrive on the planet Necros to visit a facility called Tranquil Repose, where the wealthy can have their newly deceased bodies cryogenically frozen until medical science can cure them of their ailment. The Doctor wishes to pay his last respects to his friend, Professor Arthur Stengos, but it turns out this is just a ruse to lure him into a trap. The Great Healer masterminding Tranquil Repose is in fact Davros, who has been using the organic material in cryogenic storage to create a whole new army of Daleks to conquer the universe.