Revenge of the Nerds

At Adams College, the jocks rule the school from their house on high, the Alpha Beta fraternity. So when a group of socially-challenged misfits try to go Greek, they're instantly rejected by every house on campus. Deciding to start their own fraternity to protect their outcast brothers, the campus nerds soon find themselves in a battle royale as the Alpha Betas try to crush their new rivals.
|Robert Carradine
|Lewis Skolnick
|Anthony Edwards
|Gilbert Lowell
|Timothy Busfield
|Arnold Poindexter
|Andrew Cassese
|Harold Wormser
|Curtis Armstrong
|\'Booger\' Dawson
|Larry B. Scott
|Lamar Latrell
