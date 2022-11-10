1984

Revenge of the Nerds

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 19th, 1984

Studio

Zacharias-Buhai Productions

At Adams College, the jocks rule the school from their house on high, the Alpha Beta fraternity. So when a group of socially-challenged misfits try to go Greek, they're instantly rejected by every house on campus. Deciding to start their own fraternity to protect their outcast brothers, the campus nerds soon find themselves in a battle royale as the Alpha Betas try to crush their new rivals.

Cast

Robert CarradineLewis Skolnick
Anthony EdwardsGilbert Lowell
Timothy BusfieldArnold Poindexter
Andrew CasseseHarold Wormser
Curtis Armstrong\'Booger\' Dawson
Larry B. ScottLamar Latrell

