Not Available

REVOLUTIONENS DATTER starred Danish boxer Waldemar Holberg. Holberg held a version (Australian) of the welterweight title for a month in 1914. From what I could see he made two films, in Norway in 1918, while fighting there from 1917 to 1919. So his film's survival rate is 50%. Billed as a 'folke komedie' in 4 acts (I saw no comedy), it does end with the obligatory boxing match. An interesting note is that the actor playing his opponent is Fred Boston. Waldemar Holberg knocked out a boxer named Fred Boston in Oslo in 1918, but it is Boston's only recorded match. Makes one wonder.....