Hotshot gambler Jake Green (Jason Statham) is long on bravado and seriously short of common sense. Rarely is he allowed in any casino because he's a bona fide winner and, in fact, has taken so much money over the years that he's the sole client of his accountant elder brother, Billy. Invited to a private game, Jake is in fear of losing his life.
|Jason Statham
|Jake
|Ray Liotta
|Macha
|Vincent Pastore
|Zach
|André Benjamin
|Avi
|Mark Strong
|Sorter
|Terence Maynard
|French Paul
View Full Cast >
2 More Images