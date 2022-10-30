Not Available

Rheal Cormier: Always higher presents a portrait of the left-hander Rheal Cormier Acadian. From St-André-LeBlanc near Cap-Pelé, Cormier has played for 16 years in the major leagues, a record for a French player. He left his mark with among others the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. It has stirred partisan enthusiasm and pride of the Acadians throughout his career. The documentary reveals the demands of professional sport, whether physical or psychological, and reflects the support he received along the way from family and peers.