Rich Little Bitch

Not Available

On one hand, there are rich girls, beautiful, reckless, who fuck anywhere, anytime, in trendy clubs, in limousines or at home with friends. Totally obsessed, they finger their pussy under their desk, during classes. On the other hand there is an ordinary girl whose father works like a slave to pay for her studies in that expensive school. On one hand, there are bitches and on the other a sincere girl. What can those little bitches and this modern Cinderella who confess her life on her webpage have in common? An immoderate taste for sex, some fucking for fun when the other doing it for love. But does love has a meaning in this superficial world ?