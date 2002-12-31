Richard Pryor: I Ain't Dead Yet, #*%$#@!!

This documentary praises comedian Richard Pryor by showing fragments of various shows Pryor made and having famous comedians talk about the importance and greatness of Pryor. Different themes are reviewed this way. Among others, they are the use of the word nigger, the way Pryor talked about racism, the fact Pryor talked openly about his own faults on-stage and the fact he didn't mince matters.
Mario Cantone
|Himself
Cedric the Entertainer
|Himself
Dave Chappelle
|Himself
Margaret Cho
|Herself
Mos Def
|Himself
Whoopi Goldberg
|Herself
