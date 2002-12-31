2002

Richard Pryor: I Ain't Dead Yet, #*%$#@!!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2002

Studio

Not Available

This documentary praises comedian Richard Pryor by showing fragments of various shows Pryor made and having famous comedians talk about the importance and greatness of Pryor. Different themes are reviewed this way. Among others, they are the use of the word nigger, the way Pryor talked about racism, the fact Pryor talked openly about his own faults on-stage and the fact he didn't mince matters.

Cast

Mario CantoneHimself
Cedric the EntertainerHimself
Dave ChappelleHimself
Margaret ChoHerself
Mos DefHimself
Whoopi GoldbergHerself

