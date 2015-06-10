2015

Richard the Lionheart: Rebellion

  • History
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 10th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

The year is 1173. England and France are at war. The destiny of the two great powers has never been so intertwined. As King Henry's wife, Queen Eleanor, is captured and imprisoned by the king himself, Richard and his brothers lead the fight against their father in a heartless war. Allegiances shift with each victory or defeat as the destinies of England and France keep swaying in a delicate balance.

Cast

Valeri AlessandroRebel
Elisa AllaraMaid
Lucia AllaraMaid
Derek AllenKing Henry II
Brian AyresKing Louis
Christian BurruanoMessenger

View Full Cast >

Images