"Rigoletto" retold at Christmas time in Manhattan's corporate world. Rick, an executive at Image, is a jerk to a woman applying for a job. That evening, he's out for drinks with his much younger boss, Duke, and the same women is their waitress. Rick's continued rudeness leads to her getting fired. She puts a curse on him. A potential rift with Duke quickly surfaces; Rick is approached by the hail-
|Aaron Stanford
|Duke
|Agnes Bruckner
|Eve O'Lette
|Sandra Oh
|Michelle
|Dylan Baker
|Buck
|Emmanuelle Chriqui
|Duke's Long-Suffering Wife
|Marianne Hagan
|Laura
