Ricky: Three's a Crowd

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jost Hering Filmproduktion

Life isn't easy for 10-year old Ricky - his cooler, bigger brother Micha, who just dropped out of school, is always giving him a hard time. Their parents business is in trouble, and with emotions running high, Michas conflicts with his father threaten to boil over. Things change when the tough and headstrong girl Alex and her dog move to town.

Cast

Jordan Elliot DwyerMicha
Merle JuschkaAlex
Paul Maximilian SchüllerSimon
Hoang Dang-VuXi-Lao Peng
László I. KishHans
Petra KleinertMarie

