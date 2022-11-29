Not Available

Journey to a remote, hostile planet with a group of marooned passengers who learn that escaped convict Riddick isn't the only thing they have to fear in PITCH BLACK. Then see him battle soldiers of fortune and vicious creatures in renowned animator Peter Chung's THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK: DARK FURY. And finally, Riddick finds himself humanity's unlikely champion in the special effect fueled THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK. Join Riddick in three times the action, three times the adrenaline, and three times the adventure as the RIDDICK TRILOGY makes complete one of the greatest sci-fi epics of all time.