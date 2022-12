Not Available

Take an exhilarating ride on one of the most spectacular rail journeys in the world, the Hong Kong Peak Tram. The route opened in 1888, and this 'phantom ride' (a popular early film genre for which the camera was mounted on a moving vehicle) offers glimpses of the harbour and lower Hong Kong in the distance as you descend from 400 meters. But as a funicular railway, the most heartstopping moment is the sight of the upward tram arriving on what looks like a collision course...