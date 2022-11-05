Not Available

Riders of the Northland

  • Western

In this western, three Texas Rangers decide to do their part to save the world and join the Army, but before they can, they are sent to Alaska to destroy a secret Nazi operation involving a submarine refueling station. The outpost is located behind an impenetrable tangle of barbed wire. The rangers get a little help, and discover a traitor. Then to get through the wire, they start a cattle stampede and save the day.

Cast

Charles StarrettSteve Bowie
Russell HaydenLucky Laidlaw
Shirley PattersonSheila Taylor
Cliff EdwardsHarmony Bumpas
Lloyd BridgesAlex
Kenneth MacDonaldMatt Taylor

