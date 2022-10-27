Righting Wrongs

Yuen Biao plays Jason Chan a lawyer, angry at the way the law seems to protect the bad guys, he decides to take the law into his own hands when a key witness and his entire family are murdered. but Cindy Si is soon on his case and it all spirals into a situation only a few will survive.
|Cynthia Rothrock
|Snr Insp. Sandy Jones
|Melvin Wong
|Supt. Wong Jing-wai
|Corey Yuen Kwai
|Joe Doh
|Fan Siu-Wong
|Sammy (The Boy)/Yu Chi-man
|Wu Ma
|Joe Doh's father
|Lau Siu-Ming
|Sammy's grandfather
