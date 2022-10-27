Not Available

Righting Wrongs

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bo Ho Film Company Ltd.

Yuen Biao plays Jason Chan a lawyer, angry at the way the law seems to protect the bad guys, he decides to take the law into his own hands when a key witness and his entire family are murdered. but Cindy Si is soon on his case and it all spirals into a situation only a few will survive.

Cast

Cynthia RothrockSnr Insp. Sandy Jones
Melvin WongSupt. Wong Jing-wai
Corey Yuen KwaiJoe Doh
Fan Siu-WongSammy (The Boy)/Yu Chi-man
Wu MaJoe Doh's father
Lau Siu-MingSammy's grandfather

