Rik Mayall Presents: Clair de Lune

Comedy thriller notable for the remarkably un-manic and restrained performance by Rik Mayall as single parent and part-time minicab driver Toby. Trying to juggle being Dad to seven -year old daughter Annie and study whilst also working at night for taxi controller Pete is hard enough. But when one night he crosses paths with mysterious femme fatal Clair, he finds himself plunged into a wild and hazardous adventure involving exploding manor houses, vengeful lovers and a magic medieval tournament.