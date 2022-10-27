Not Available

Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Diagonal Pictures

Hard man Ricky is incarcerated in a futuristic prison where ultra-violence is his only means of survival in the corrupt, sadistic system. He must battle his way quite literally 'through' the feared 'gang of four', and undergo multiple tortures before facing the governor in one of the goriest climaxes ever seen.

Cast

Fan Siu-WongRicky
Gloria YipKeiko
Yukari ÔshimaHuang Chung (West Block)
Frankie ChinAh Hai (North Block)
Kôichi SugisakiTarzan San Tai (East Block)
Wong Kwai-HungBlondie Shiraga (South Block)

View Full Cast >

Images

5 More Images