Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky

Hard man Ricky is incarcerated in a futuristic prison where ultra-violence is his only means of survival in the corrupt, sadistic system. He must battle his way quite literally 'through' the feared 'gang of four', and undergo multiple tortures before facing the governor in one of the goriest climaxes ever seen.
|Fan Siu-Wong
|Ricky
|Gloria Yip
|Keiko
|Yukari Ôshima
|Huang Chung (West Block)
|Frankie Chin
|Ah Hai (North Block)
|Kôichi Sugisaki
|Tarzan San Tai (East Block)
|Wong Kwai-Hung
|Blondie Shiraga (South Block)
View Full Cast >
5 More Images