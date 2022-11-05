Not Available

Rim of the Canyon

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures

20 years ago, 3 men robbed a stage and hid $30,000. They were caught and sent to prison by Marshal Steve Autry (Also played by Gene Autry). 20 years later, the men bust out of prison and return to the ghost town where they stashed their treasure searching. Steve's grandson picks up where Steve left off to foil the plans of the outlaws.

Cast

Gene AutryGene Autry / Marshal Steve Autry
Nan LeslieBig Tim Hanlon
Thurston HallBig Tim Hanlon
Clem BevansLoco John
Walter SandeJake Fargo
Jock MahoneyPete Reagan (as Jock O'Mahoney)

View Full Cast >

Images