Rim of the Canyon

20 years ago, 3 men robbed a stage and hid $30,000. They were caught and sent to prison by Marshal Steve Autry (Also played by Gene Autry). 20 years later, the men bust out of prison and return to the ghost town where they stashed their treasure searching. Steve's grandson picks up where Steve left off to foil the plans of the outlaws.
|Gene Autry
|Gene Autry / Marshal Steve Autry
|Nan Leslie
|Big Tim Hanlon
|Thurston Hall
|Big Tim Hanlon
|Clem Bevans
|Loco John
|Walter Sande
|Jake Fargo
|Jock Mahoney
|Pete Reagan (as Jock O'Mahoney)
