RING OF HONOR WRESTLING - Kevin Steen: Thanks Steen Thanks

Ring of Honor presents Thanks Steen Thanks, an in-depth look at the most controversial performer in Ring of Honor history, Kevin Steen. This 3 disc set features 21 classic matches from 2013 through his farewell match with Ring of Honor in July of 2014. Other exciting match ups included are The Young Bucks & Kevin Steen taking on Michael Elgin & The Briscoe Brothers. See him take on New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Shinsuke Nakamura! This set is capped off by the full un-cut version of Kevin Steen’s emotional last match in Ring of Honor against the legendary Steve Corino and never before seen post match interview.