Not Available

Ring of Spies

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

British Lion Films

The film is based on the actual events of the Portland Spy Ring trial in the U.K. A disgruntled Navy Clerk is transferred to a secret research establishment and is subsequently black-mailed/paid by Czech intelligence to procure secrets for them. He seduces the secretary who controls the most secret documents, and they enjoy the fruits of their treachery until the British authorities begin to close in on them.

Cast

Bernard LeeHenry Houghton
William SylvesterGordon Lonsdale
Margaret TyzackElizabeth Gee
David KossoffPeter Kroger
Nancy NevinsonHelen Kroger
Thorley WaltersCmdr. Winters

Images