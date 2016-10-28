2016

Rings

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 2016

Studio

Paramount

Julia (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend, Holt (Alex Roe) when he explores the dark urban legend of a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before.

Cast

Johnny GaleckiGabriel
Aimee TeegardenSky
Bonnie MorganSamara
Vincent D'OnofrioBurke
Laura WigginsFaith
Lizzie Brocheré

View Full Cast >

Images