Julia (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend, Holt (Alex Roe) when he explores the dark urban legend of a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before.
|Johnny Galecki
|Gabriel
|Aimee Teegarden
|Sky
|Bonnie Morgan
|Samara
|Vincent D'Onofrio
|Burke
|Laura Wiggins
|Faith
|Lizzie Brocheré
