Not Available

Banned by Brazil’s Federal Department of Public Safety, Rio, 100 Degrees is a landmark film that ushered in the wave of Neorealist cinema in Brazil - Cinema Novo. The film chronicles a day in the life of five peanut vendors from the favelas (shanty towns) of Rio de Janeiro. This was one of the first Brazilian films to address the issues of race, poverty, and class. These themes would continue to be examined by dos Santos throughout his career. – JCRR, Cine Las Americas