A golden summer dress in XXL, the ice-lolly drips slowly onto the hot ground. RIOT NOT DIET creates a queer feminist utopia far away from BMI norms and male* gaze. The fat women* and queers in this movie are not ashamed of their expansive body dimensions, but confidently claim space for themselves. They use their bodies to blow up patriarchal structures and enjoy their corporeality beyond the neoliberal logic of exploitation. In times of self-optimization, your belly is a statement!