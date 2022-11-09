RipT90 Fit - Dirty Dozen

Not Available

If you want to melt away fat, build lean muscle and get serious about your fitness, then join Jody Hendrix in RIPT90. RIPT90 includes 14 workouts designed to shred fat and build long lean muscle. Each workout demonstrates modification levels so regardless if you are a beginner, or ready to take it to the next level athletically, this workout is for you. Not only do you get the 14 workouts, also included is a complete training guide, planning calendar and nutrition plan. Only dumbbells or resistance bands are needed to get in the best shape of your life. We also recommend a pull-up bar.