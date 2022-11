Not Available

RIPTIDE's historic 1st ever 30 person, top rope rumble! Featuring: The RIPTIDE Rumble Match Jimmy Havoc vs Jinny (No DQ) Zack Gibson James Drake vs Team Whitewolf (Attack! Pro Wrestling Tag Titles Match) Jack Sexsmith vs David Starr Spike Trivet vs Mike Bird (Brighton Championship Tournament Qualifier) Candyfloss vs Chakara