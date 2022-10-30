Rise of the Black Bat

In a City where crime rules supreme, District Attorney Tony Quinn has the scales of justice stacked against him. When a crime boss has Tony blinded by acid, it seems that crime has won for good. But through a miracle of modern science, Tony is given the ability to see in the dark like a bat. Tony Quinn takes the guise of the Black Bat to see to it that crime pays and that the scales of justice are balanced once more.
|Richard Groen
|Silk Kirby
|Jody Haucke
|Tony Quinn / The Black Bat
View Full Cast >