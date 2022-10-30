Not Available

Rising Stars

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Doberman Entertainment

Challenged with creating songs and music videos, three musical acts find more than their futures on the line when the competition gets fierce and their lives are caught on tape broadcast to the nation. Egos clash and worlds collide as these teens find how far they will go to win the coveted prize and achieve stardom.

Cast

Barry CorbinFarmer
Catherine Mary StewartMs. Cage
Leon G. Thomas IIIJ.R.
Lauren Ashley CarterNatalie
Natalie HallBrenna
Graham Patrick MartinGarrett

