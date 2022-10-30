Rising Stars

Challenged with creating songs and music videos, three musical acts find more than their futures on the line when the competition gets fierce and their lives are caught on tape broadcast to the nation. Egos clash and worlds collide as these teens find how far they will go to win the coveted prize and achieve stardom.
|Barry Corbin
|Farmer
|Catherine Mary Stewart
|Ms. Cage
|Leon G. Thomas III
|J.R.
|Lauren Ashley Carter
|Natalie
|Natalie Hall
|Brenna
|Graham Patrick Martin
|Garrett
