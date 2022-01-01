1993

Rising Sun

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 1993

Studio

Walrus & Associates

When a prostitute is found dead in a Los Angeles skyscraper occupied by a large Japanese corporation, detectives John Conner and Web Smith are called in to investigate. Although Conner has previous experience working in Japan, cultural differences make their progress difficult until a security disc showing the murder turns up. Close scrutiny proves the disc has been doctored, and the detectives realize they're dealing with a cover-up as well.

Cast

Sean ConneryCapt. John Connor
Wesley SnipesLt. Webster Smith
Harvey KeitelLt. Tom Graham
Cary-Hiroyuki TagawaEddie Sakamura
Kevin AndersonBob Richmond
MakoYoshida-san

