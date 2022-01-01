Rising Sun

When a prostitute is found dead in a Los Angeles skyscraper occupied by a large Japanese corporation, detectives John Conner and Web Smith are called in to investigate. Although Conner has previous experience working in Japan, cultural differences make their progress difficult until a security disc showing the murder turns up. Close scrutiny proves the disc has been doctored, and the detectives realize they're dealing with a cover-up as well.
|Sean Connery
|Capt. John Connor
|Wesley Snipes
|Lt. Webster Smith
|Harvey Keitel
|Lt. Tom Graham
|Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
|Eddie Sakamura
|Kevin Anderson
|Bob Richmond
|Mako
|Yoshida-san
