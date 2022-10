Not Available

Tired of the world's obsession with wealth, a female singer named Rita (Rita Pavone) decides to become a gun-slinging cowgirl, round up as much gold as she can and simply blow it up. But her vigilante plan attracts the attention of too many bad guys -- and now she's in a real pickle. Can a mysterious stranger named Black Star (Terence Hill) help her reach her idealistic goals? Lucio Dalla co-stars in this offbeat European Western.