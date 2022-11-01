River of First Love

8-year old boy, Shimpei, who loves fishing and painting, lives with his beautiful mother, surrounded by nature. His mother, Satsuki, has a weak constitution and lost her husband years ago. She takes care of her son lovingly but sometimes strictly, on her own. Shimpei's childhood sweetheart, Sayuri, is deaf, but somehow they can understand each other and they always spend time together.
|Hiroshi Tamaki
|Sinpei Kato
|Haruka Ayase
|Sayuri Takakura
|Shunsuke Matsuoka
|Kawashima
|Hiroshi Abe
|Shiro Takakura
|Miki Nakatani
|Satuki Kato
|Akira Emoto
|Hidejiro Tasaki
