1954

River of No Return

  • Adventure
  • Western
  • Action

Release Date

April 29th, 1954

Studio

20th Century Fox

A western tale, set in the days of the California Gold Rush, in which Miss Monroe appears as a saloon singer who falls into the capable arms of Robert Mitchum after she is cruelly abandoned by her husband, Calhoun.The itinerant farmer and his young son help a heart-of-gold saloon singer search for her estranged husband

Cast

Marilyn MonroeKay Weston
Rory CalhounHarry Weston
Tommy RettigMark Calder
Murvyn VyeDave Colby
Douglas SpencerSam Benson
Will WrightTrading Post Proprietor

