River Straying

Not Available

A man who was hiding for 7 years to avoid creditors has embarked on his journey home because of the death of his mother. On the way back home, the childhood memories stroke him constantly just like dreams. In search of a notebook full of poems written for his ex-wife, he went to the former factory to find an old friend. Elsewhere in the city, three senior students are talking about their future plans. All the wandering man under the bridge, the little boy in his childhood and the young senior students, imperceptibly but inexorably are linked together by the river, and the memory has been revived.....