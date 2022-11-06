Not Available

River Street

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ben, an arrogant, hustling property developer is wrongly arrested and things from bad to worse when he accidentally punches a policeman at the station. Sentenced to community service at a local day centre, Ben's influence with a young tearaway forces him to question his values and he learns to see life from a different angle when he falls in love with Wendy, the centre's formidable and devoted manager...

    Cast

    		Aden YoungBen Egan
    		Bill HunterVincent Pierce
    		Essie DavisWendy Davis
    		Tammy MacintoshSharon Pierce
    		Joy SmithersMarcia
    		Gabrielle ScollayMichael

    View Full Cast >

    Images