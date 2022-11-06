River Street

Ben, an arrogant, hustling property developer is wrongly arrested and things from bad to worse when he accidentally punches a policeman at the station. Sentenced to community service at a local day centre, Ben's influence with a young tearaway forces him to question his values and he learns to see life from a different angle when he falls in love with Wendy, the centre's formidable and devoted manager...
|Aden Young
|Ben Egan
|Bill Hunter
|Vincent Pierce
|Essie Davis
|Wendy Davis
|Tammy Macintosh
|Sharon Pierce
|Joy Smithers
|Marcia
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Michael
