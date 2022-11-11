رجل فى المصيده

Not Available

Tillahi (Ilham Shahin) inherits a villa in a remote area around the city of Ismailia and transforms it with her husband Murad (Yusuf Shaaban) to Yasmin Pension. On a rainy night, a woman named Safia Qandil is killed and Al-Khobar is played on the radio. The guests arrive first, Khater al-Saadawi (George Sidham), Alawia Rustam (Ihsan al-Qalawi), retired Brigadier General Salah Saber (Nabil Dessouki) and Nawal Saeed (Manarfa Ahmed). Suddenly an unexpected guest arrives, saved by Abu Rawash (Sami Maghouri). After a telephone call, Hashim Shedid (Mohammed Wafik) arrives at the police station to tell them that they found next to the dead a note with the address of the pension other than the address of the same dead. Hashim tries to know who is involved in the murder, but everyone denies knowing it. There was a new murder among inmates. Events continue to see who the killer is.