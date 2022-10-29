Road to Life (Russian: Педагогическая поэма, translit. Pedagogicheskaya poema) is a 1955 Soviet drama film directed by Aleksei Maslyukov and Mechislava Mayevskaya and based on the book by Anton Makarenko. It was entered into the 1956 Cannes Film Festival.
|Georgiy Yumatov
|Sasha Zadorov
|Yuriy Sarantsev
|Grisha Burun
|Yulian Panich
|Semyen Karabanov
|Rolan Bykov
|Stepan Perets
|Pavel Kadochnikov
|Aleksei Maximovich "Maxim" Gorky
|Konstantin Bartashevich
|Chairman of Public Education
