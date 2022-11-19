Not Available

In January 2011, a bunch of filmmakers embarked on a road trip from Hollywood to the Sundance Film Festival. Their goal was to make a movie about a young actress struggling to make her dreams come true. . For eleven days, these filmmakers roamed across deserts, canyons, salt flats and snowy mountains. Their script was little more than a rough outline, so they carried on down the road, stopping to shoot a scene whenever they felt the magic of a particular location. Road to Sundance is a surreal and imperfect film, a project born of passion and instinct that celebrates the power of following our dreams.