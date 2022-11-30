Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Not Available

This moving documentary follows Rob Burrow as he shows the same spirit in his fight against motor neurone disease as made him a hugely admired rugby league star. His family and friends – including former teammates Kevin Sinfield and Barrie McDermott – also give their insight into this remarkable man. Burrow was prompted to raise awareness for research into the condition, including regular appearances on BBC Breakfast, after meeting former Scotland rugby union legend and fellow motor neurone disease sufferer Doddie Weir. Burrow was diagnosed with the degenerative disease, for which there is no cure, barely two years after ending his stellar playing career by helping Leeds Rhinos to a record-extending eighth Super League grand final in autumn 2017. As the disease takes its toll physically, Burrow speaks of his determination to live as normal a life as possible and explains how his rugby career has prepared him for the challenge.