Robert Paul Champagne: Home Here Now

Not Available

Robert Paul Champagne has captured the hearts of America since before any of us knew his name. His brutally honest appeal on Instagram to meet men who can move in, get a lease and a key, has inspired and enlightened almost everyone who has come across it. No matter your race or creed, whether from jail or homeless, Robert opened his heart and home to the world. Now, Josh Potter from Your Mom's House Studios steps inside that home to try it out and learn more about the beautiful mystery named Robert Paul Champagne. He's home here now.