Live from Munich, 2005. London, 1601: love, lust and a death sentence at the English royal court - that's just the mix for great Italian opera. Roberto Devereux - an opera for a sovereign, a work for Edita Gruberová! The prima donna assoluta of bel canto triumphs in this drama. Either an opera house can acquire the services of "la Gruberová" - or they can forget putting on this opera.