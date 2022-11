Not Available

Robin, the first girl born in Cyberspace, becomes a virtual DJ for Brenda Plump's new virtual reality nightclub. However, she soon gains the attention of the leather-clad dominatrix XXX (pronounced "Triple X"), a cyber being who wants to enter the real world to turn everyone into sex-crazed maniacs. With the help of a band of psychic cartoon characters, Robin learns that her unique birth grants her special powers that help her face off against XXX.