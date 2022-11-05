1936

Robinson Crusoe of Clipper Island

  • Action

Release Date

November 12th, 1936

Studio

Republic Pictures

A 14-episode serial in which Mala, a Polynesian in the employ of U.S. Intelligence investigates sabotage on Clipper Island. A gang of spies causes the eruption of a volcano, for which our hero is blamed. He convinces the local Princess Melani of his innocence and helps her ward off a takeover by rival high priest Porotu.

Cast

MalaAgent Ray Mala
RexRex, the Wonder Horse
Mamo ClarkPrincess Melani
Herbert RawlinsonGrant Jackson
William NewellHank McGlaurie
John WardAnthony Tupper

