Robinson Crusoe of Clipper Island

A 14-episode serial in which Mala, a Polynesian in the employ of U.S. Intelligence investigates sabotage on Clipper Island. A gang of spies causes the eruption of a volcano, for which our hero is blamed. He convinces the local Princess Melani of his innocence and helps her ward off a takeover by rival high priest Porotu.
|Mala
|Agent Ray Mala
|Rex
|Rex, the Wonder Horse
|Mamo Clark
|Princess Melani
|Herbert Rawlinson
|Grant Jackson
|William Newell
|Hank McGlaurie
|John Ward
|Anthony Tupper
View Full Cast >