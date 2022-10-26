Not Available

Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special II - Villains in Paradise

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DC Entertainment

A special Robot Chicken film consisting of comedic vignettes about DC comics characters aired April 6th

Cast

Seth GreenThe Nerd / Batman / Robin / Scarecrow / Darkseid / Ace the Bathound / Toyman / Dr. Fate / Jimmy Olsen / Black Manta / Aquaman / Clayface / The Penguin / Killer Croc / Cyborg / Banehound / Various (voice)
Alex BorsteinWonder Woman (voice)
Clancy BrownGorilla Grodd (voice)
Hugh DavidsonMartian Manhunter / Seahorse Leader (voice)
Zac EfronSuperboy / Brainiac (voice)
Nathan FillionGreen Lantern / Black Adam (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images