Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special II - Villains in Paradise

A special Robot Chicken film consisting of comedic vignettes about DC comics characters aired April 6th
|Seth Green
|The Nerd / Batman / Robin / Scarecrow / Darkseid / Ace the Bathound / Toyman / Dr. Fate / Jimmy Olsen / Black Manta / Aquaman / Clayface / The Penguin / Killer Croc / Cyborg / Banehound / Various (voice)
|Alex Borstein
|Wonder Woman (voice)
|Clancy Brown
|Gorilla Grodd (voice)
|Hugh Davidson
|Martian Manhunter / Seahorse Leader (voice)
|Zac Efron
|Superboy / Brainiac (voice)
|Nathan Fillion
|Green Lantern / Black Adam (voice)
