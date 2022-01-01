1990

Robot Jox

  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1990

Studio

Empire Pictures

50 years after a nuclear war, the two superpowers handle territorial disputes in a different way. Each fields a giant robot to fight one-on-one battles in official matches, each piloted by a man inside, known as robot jockeys or jox. The contest for possession of Alaska will be fought by two of the best. The conscientious Achilles fights for the Americans. Opposing him is a Russian, Alexander.

Cast

Anne-Marie JohnsonAthena
Paul KosloAlexander
Robert SampsonCommisioner Jameson
Danny KamekonaDr. Matsumoto
Hilary MasonProfessor Laplace
Michael AlldredgeTex Conway

