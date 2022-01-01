50 years after a nuclear war, the two superpowers handle territorial disputes in a different way. Each fields a giant robot to fight one-on-one battles in official matches, each piloted by a man inside, known as robot jockeys or jox. The contest for possession of Alaska will be fought by two of the best. The conscientious Achilles fights for the Americans. Opposing him is a Russian, Alexander.
|Anne-Marie Johnson
|Athena
|Paul Koslo
|Alexander
|Robert Sampson
|Commisioner Jameson
|Danny Kamekona
|Dr. Matsumoto
|Hilary Mason
|Professor Laplace
|Michael Alldredge
|Tex Conway
