Robot Monster

Ro-Man, an alien robot who greatly resembles a gorilla in a diving helmet, is sent to earth to destroy all human life. Ro-Man falls in love with one of the last six remaining humans, and struggles to understand how his programming can instruct him to kill her while his heart demands that he can't.
|Claudia Barrett
|Alice
|John Mylong
|The Professor
|Selena Royle
|Mother
|George Barrows
|Ro-Man the Monster / (2nd role) Great Guidance
|John Brown
|Ro-Man / Great Guidance (voice)
|George Nader
|Roy
View Full Cast >