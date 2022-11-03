1953

Robot Monster

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Release Date

June 24th, 1953

Studio

Three Dimension Pictures

Ro-Man, an alien robot who greatly resembles a gorilla in a diving helmet, is sent to earth to destroy all human life. Ro-Man falls in love with one of the last six remaining humans, and struggles to understand how his programming can instruct him to kill her while his heart demands that he can't.

Cast

Claudia BarrettAlice
John MylongThe Professor
Selena RoyleMother
George BarrowsRo-Man the Monster / (2nd role) Great Guidance
John BrownRo-Man / Great Guidance (voice)
George NaderRoy

