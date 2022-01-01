1992

Robot Wars

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1992

Studio

Paramount

In the year 2041, the rebel Centros are a plague to the survivors of the great toxic gas scare of 1993. A renegade Megarobot pilot and an archaeologist must team up (despite personal differences, a reluctant romance, and official pressure to cease and desist) to thwart the Centro's attempts to resurrect a hidden Megarobot, with which they can challenge the prevailing order.

Cast

Barbara CramptonLeda
James StaleyStumpy
Lisa RinnaAnnie
Danny KamekonaWa-Lee
Yuji OkumotoChou-Sing
Peter HaskellRooney

