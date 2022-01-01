Robot Wars

In the year 2041, the rebel Centros are a plague to the survivors of the great toxic gas scare of 1993. A renegade Megarobot pilot and an archaeologist must team up (despite personal differences, a reluctant romance, and official pressure to cease and desist) to thwart the Centro's attempts to resurrect a hidden Megarobot, with which they can challenge the prevailing order.
|Barbara Crampton
|Leda
|James Staley
|Stumpy
|Lisa Rinna
|Annie
|Danny Kamekona
|Wa-Lee
|Yuji Okumoto
|Chou-Sing
|Peter Haskell
|Rooney
