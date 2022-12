Not Available

Robotech: The Inside Story is a documentary of the production of Robotech, recorded in 1986 by the fan Dexter Odani for a film class, but not finished and released until 2013. It included many interviews with rare members of the Robotech production team, as well as cast members such as Reba West and Greg Snow. It is included in the bonus features on Robotech: The Complete Set (20-Disc Collection).