Robotech: The Movie, also called Robotech: The Untold Story, was the first new Robotech adventure created by Harmony Gold USA after the 1985 premiere of the original television series. The 1986 theatrical film used footage from part one of Megazone 23 spliced with The Southern Cross and had only a tenuous link to the television series.
|Kerrigan Mahan
|Mark (voice)
|Iona Morris
|Becky (voice)
|Diane Michelle
|Eve (voice)
|Michael McConnohie
|Rolf Emerson (voice)
|Greg Finley
|Leonard (voice)
|Tom Wyner
|Robotech Master #1 (voice)
View Full Cast >