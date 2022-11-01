1986

Robotech: The Untold Story

July 24th, 1986

Intersound

Robotech: The Movie, also called Robotech: The Untold Story, was the first new Robotech adventure created by Harmony Gold USA after the 1985 premiere of the original television series. The 1986 theatrical film used footage from part one of Megazone 23 spliced with The Southern Cross and had only a tenuous link to the television series.

Cast

Kerrigan MahanMark (voice)
Iona MorrisBecky (voice)
Diane MichelleEve (voice)
Michael McConnohieRolf Emerson (voice)
Greg FinleyLeonard (voice)
Tom WynerRobotech Master #1 (voice)

