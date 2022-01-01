Rock-A-Doodle

Chanticleer is a foolhardy farm rooster who believes his crows can actually make the sun come up and shine. When the sun rises one morning without Chanticleer's crow, he leaves the farm in disgrace and runs off to become a rock 'n' roll singer. But in his absence, a sinister, sunshine-hating owl prepares to take over.
|Eddie Deezen
|Snipes (voice)
|Toby Scott Ganger
|Edmond
|Kathryn Holcomb
|Dory - Mother
|Christopher Plummer
|Grand Duke (voice)
|Phil Harris
|Narrator / Patou (voice)
|Stan Ivar
|Frank - Dad
