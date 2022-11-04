Rock Around the Clock

A frustrated big-band promoter runs in to rock-and-rollers Bill Haley and the Comets at a small-town dance. He quickly becomes their manager and, with the help of Alan Freed, hopes to bring the new sound to the entire country. But will a conniving booking agent, with a personal ax to grind with the manager, conspire to keep the band from making the big time?
|Alix Talton
|Corinne Talbot
|Lisa Gaye
|Lisa Johns
|John Archer
|Mike Dodd
|Henry Slate
|Corny LaSalle
|Earl Barton
|Jimmy Johns
|Bill Haley
|Himself
