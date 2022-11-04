1956

Rock Around the Clock

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 1956

Studio

Clover Productions

A frustrated big-band promoter runs in to rock-and-rollers Bill Haley and the Comets at a small-town dance. He quickly becomes their manager and, with the help of Alan Freed, hopes to bring the new sound to the entire country. But will a conniving booking agent, with a personal ax to grind with the manager, conspire to keep the band from making the big time?

Cast

Alix TaltonCorinne Talbot
Lisa GayeLisa Johns
John ArcherMike Dodd
Henry SlateCorny LaSalle
Earl BartonJimmy Johns
Bill HaleyHimself

